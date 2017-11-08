Discussion on privatizing Westport tabled until after Thanksgiving

The Kansas City Planning, Zoning and Development Committee tabled discussion on privatizing Westport sidewalks until after Thanksgiving.

The initial proposal was introduced earlier this year and would privatize certain streets in the area.

A revised version will give sidewalks in the area on Westport Road and Pennsylvania Avenue to the Westport Community Improvement District.

The city and Westport Regional Business League worked together on the proposal.

Westport has been plagued with violence in 2017. An off-duty Lee's Summit police officer was killed in a double shooting at a restaurant in Westport.

