Nelson-Atkins adds 800 photos with $10 million Hall gift

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City has used a $10 million gift from the Hall Family Foundation to add 800 new photographs to its collection.

The museum announced Wednesday that curators have been acquiring the photographs for the last two years. The new photos represent the work of about 150 artists from more than a dozen countries, and span more than 190 years.

The foundation has long supported the museum and its photography collection. In 2005, Hallmark Cards donated all of its 6,500 photography collection to the museum.

The museum plans to show 100 of the new works this spring in an exhibition titled "The Big Picture: A Transformative Gift From the Hall Family." It is scheduled to run from April 28 to Oct. 7.

