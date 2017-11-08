Grandview student saved by school staff after sudden cardiac arrest

School health coordinator Mary Rhodes and Grandview Police Department School Resource Officer, Brett Myers immediately jumped into action after being called to help. (Grandview C-4 Schools)

Staff at Grandview High School welcomed a high school freshman back to school this week.

Isabella McMahill went into cardiac arrest at the beginning of class a couple of weeks ago.

School health coordinator Mary Rhodes and Grandview Police Department School Resource Officer Brett Myers immediately jumped into action after being called to help.

The pair administered CPR and used an AED to help revive Isabella until paramedics arrived.

"AEDs in each of our buildings gives us the ability to enhance emergency care. Without the AED in this instance, the outcome would certainly have been different. It allowed us to save a life that day," said Rhodes. She has been with the district over 25 years and this is the first time she's had to use an AED to help save a student's life.

This was Myers' second time in a month being in a situation where he's had to step in to help save a child's life.

He was recognized in early October by the Grandview Police Department for saving a baby choking after responding to a 911 call.

"Both times, I was just doing what I was put there to do. At the High School, I was fortunate to have the right people around me doing what needed to be done to get the best outcome possible-- saving a life," he said.

