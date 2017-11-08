SCAM ALERT: This Netflix account email might look legit, but don’t fall for it

A new email scam tells Netflix users their account has been deactivated and tells recipients to click a link to reactivate it. (Twitter/Meredith)

A new email scam tells Netflix users their account has been deactivated and tells recipients to click a link to reactivate it.

The web page it links to asks for payment information to get your account back up and running.

But don’t click that link! It’s a scam, and if you follow the instructions you’re giving the keys to your payment account to hackers.

KCTV5 News showed people the latest email scam and asked, "Would you fall for it?"

"I think I would. I honestly would fall for this," subscriber London Williams said.

"Everybody in my family uses Netflix, and they would probably all fall for that," said Theresa Samuelsen, another subscriber.

However, Robin Schultz says she probably wouldn’t.

"I would go into my Netflix account and look at it, but my son would definitely click that link. He’s just thinking, 'Oh my god, I’m going to miss something," she said.

Scammers are taking advantage of your love of Netflix, sending emails that say your account has been suspended because they couldn’t validate your billing information. They want you to restart your membership.

Tech expert Burton Kelso says that is something you shouldn't do.

"They could set up bogus accounts in order to view free videos. They can sell your email and password on the dark web, and they can also get access to your banking information," he said.

Here’s what he recommends:

Read the email thoroughly.

Check the header and the email address to make sure it’s coming from a legitimate source

Never share personal information through email

Kelso says Netflix probably wouldn’t send you an email like this. They’d more likely contact you directly through the app or the website while you’re logged in.

A spokesman for Netflix addressed the potential of scams with the Evening Standard.

“We take the security of our members' accounts seriously and Netflix employs numerous proactive measures to detect fraudulent activity to keep the Netflix service and our members' accounts secure. Unfortunately, scams are common on the internet and target popular brands such as Netflix and other companies with large customer bases to lure users into giving out personal information.”

