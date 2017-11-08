Blue Springs High School student diagnosed with viral meningitis

A Blue Springs High School student has been diagnosed with viral meningitis.

School officials sent a letter to parents listing the symptoms. It also urges students to wash their hands and cover their mouths when sneezing.

Administrators are also asking parents to keep children home who have a fever of 100 degrees or higher.

Principal Bob Jerome sent the following letter to parents on Monday:

Dear Parent/Guardian,

I was notified that a student at Blue Springs High School has been diagnosed with viral meningitis. Although viral meningitis is rarely serious, I think it is important to keep you informed. Please note, this is not to be confused with bacterial meningitis which can be much more serious and requires prompt medical treatment with antibiotics.

Viral meningitis is caused by a variety of viruses and is characterized by fever, headache, stiff neck and sometimes nausea and vomiting. It is spread by direct contact and from inhaling infected droplets. Since this is a virus, antibiotics are not given to prevent the spread of the disease nor to treat it. The disease runs its course and the body typically fights off the illness in less than 10 days.

You can help us prevent the spread of disease by reinforcing the importance of hand washing and covering your mouth when sneezing or coughing. It is also important to remind your child not to share drinks, food, straws, lip balm or toothbrushes with anyone else.

If your child has a fever of 100 degrees or higher, please keep him/her at home until they are fever free for 24 hours without the use of fever reducing medication. If you suspect that your child could be having symptoms similar to viral meningitis, please contact your health care provider and notify the school clinic. Please call us if you have any questions.

Sincerely,

Bob Jerome

Principal