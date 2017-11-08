Wanted: Cody Todd

Cody Todd is wanted on a Platte County warrant for sex offender registration violation. (CrimeStoppers)

His original offense happened in 2011 in Camden Point and involved the child molestation of a 15-year-old girl.

His last known address was in Platte City, but his current location is unknown.

He is a registered sex offender in Platte County and should be considered armed and dangerous.

