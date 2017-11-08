Man whose wife’s body was found in cooler heads back to court

Justin Rey, 35, is jailed on $1 million bond in Johnson County on two counts each of aggravated child endangerment and contributing to a child's misconduct. (KCTV5)

A bizarre case in Johnson County heads to court Wednesday.

Last month, Jessica Rey was found dead inside a Lenexa storage unit. Her husband and children were also found sleeping inside the unit. Now, he's in jail.

Justin Rey, 35, is jailed on $1 million bond in Johnson County on two counts each of aggravated child endangerment and contributing to a child's misconduct. He will be back at the Johnson County Courthouse for a preliminary hearing.

Last time, things got pretty dramatic. Justin Rey was calm when he walked in, but he tried to argue what he called ‘evidence.’ The judge shut him down. Throughout the hearing, Rey got increasingly upset.

Justin Rey has said he will represent himself despite being so upset. He is only charged with child endangerment, not with the death of his wife.

Police say the remains were discovered Oct. 24 at a U-Haul Moving and Storage facility in Lenexa after officers were sent to check on the welfare of two small children.

Lenexa police officer Danny Chavez said the public offense report showed the children had no food, diapers or place to sleep. Chavez said Justin Rey had been sleeping at the facility with the children before he was arrested.

A Jackson County, MO search warrant says a man taken into custody at the storage facility told authorities his wife killed herself after giving birth to their newborn and that the woman's remains were inside a cooler.

According to the warrant, the man, his pregnant wife and a 2-year-old child checked into a Kansas City hotel in September. The warrant says the man called the front desk, disguised his voice as a woman's and checked out on Oct. 23, according to hotel management.

The warrant says surveillance video footage shows the man pulling a red cooler with a black bag on top through the hotel, while pushing a stroller with a toddler walking beside him.

