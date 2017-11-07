High School administrator David Alvey unseats Kansas City, KS Mayor Mark Holland

For the first time since 1987, an incumbent mayor has failed to win re-election in Wyandotte County.

High school administrator David Alvey unseated Mark Holland, the mayor of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, KS.

Alvey won 9,484 votes to Holland's 8,672 on Tuesday.

Holland says his opponent did a "better job" at getting supporters to the polls. He also pledged to assist Alvey in a smooth transition to the mayor's office. Besides working for Rockhurst High School, Alvey also is director of the Board of Public Utilities.

Property taxes have been a frequent complaint, and Alvey had criticized Holland for making only modest reductions in property taxes during the last two years. Another issue was that under Holland and his two predecessors, new projects and attractions have popped up in western Wyandotte County. But development has languished east of Interstate 635.

