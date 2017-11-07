David Alvey knocks off incumbent Mark Holland in UG mayoral race

For the first time since 1995, an incumbent mayor has failed to win re-election in Wyandotte County.

Unified Government Mayor/CEO Mark Holland was defeated by challenger David Alvey by a 52-48 margin.

Alvey won 9,484 votes to Holland's 8,672.

Holland led early in the night, but later results tilted the race towards Alvey.

Holland was elected mayor in 2013. Alvey currently serves as a Board of Public Utilities board member.

