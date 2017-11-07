Wyandotte County man charged with double-voting; Kobach talks illegal voting

A 68-year-old man is facing charges for what's called double voting.

During the 2016 presidential race, Lee Arthur Orr cast his vote at the Grace Baptist Church in Kansas City. Prosecutors say he voted in that election in Wyandotte County as an early voter.

On Nov. 4, 2014, he is accused of committing the same crime by voting at the Grace Baptist Church in Missouri and voting in Kansas at the Quindaro Community Center.

"The crime of double voting seems to be a crime of opportunity," said Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. "An individual discovers he or she is still registered in another state and things, maybe is tempted, maybe says 'I can vote in both states and get away with it."

Kobach's office has nine convictions in voter fraud cases since 2015, with three other cases pending.

Some critics say those numbers would be higher if the issue was widespread.

“Why are you as an elected official using taxpayer dollars to address a problem that everybody agrees is not real," said Jeffrey Mittman, director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri. “Study after study after study has shown this allegation of widespread fraud is simply not true.”

Kobach was selected by President Donald Trump to be the vice chair of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. So far, eight lawsuits have been filed against the commission.

Kobach says those lawsuits have not brought the commission to a standstill, but they have delayed the commission quite a bit.

“They will attack the commission for even looking at the issue of voter fraud," Kobach said. "They claim that by looking at the issue the commissioners are somehow engaging in voter suppression. It doesn't make sense."

Orr is facing three felony counts of willfully providing false documentation required for voter registration in Missouri. In Kansas, he is charged with felony election perjury, voting without being qualified, and voting more than once in different jurisdictions.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.