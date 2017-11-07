Mayor declares victory as voters support new KCI

Voters in Kansas City, MO approved a proposed $1 billion project to build a new privately financed airport in the city.

Kansas City Mayor Sly James declared victory as results indicated Question 1 would be approved overwhelmingly.

James credited the entire community on the win.

"They all stepped up to the idea of building a better KCI," James said. "Every part of the community in Kansas City working together accomplished this tonight."

With 97 percent precincts reporting, Question 1 received the support of 75 percent of voters.

One of the next steps in the process if the completion of a memorandum of understanding between the city and Edgemoor, the developer selected by the city to build it.

The new airport will have a single-terminal and split arrivals and departures to different floors.

Expected in the new airport are additional restaurants and increased waiting space.

The first shovel will not be turned on the project for months with the completion of the project expected several years away.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.