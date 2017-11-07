Report: KCK native among three UCLA players arrested in China - KCTV5

Report: KCK native among three UCLA players arrested in China

A Kansas City, KS native is among three basketball players that were reportedly arrested in China this week. 

Cody Riley, along with LiAngelo Ball and Jalen Hill, were arrested this week on shoplifting charges, ESPN reports. 

All three play basketball at UCLA. 

Riley grew up in KCK, but played high school basketball at Sierra Canyon High School in California.

He considered attending the University of Kansas, but chose to play with the Bruins. 

