Royals' Hosmer wins fourth Gold Glove - KCTV5

Royals' Hosmer wins fourth Gold Glove

Posted: Updated:
(AP File Photo) (AP File Photo)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

For the fourth time, Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer is a Gold Glove Award winner. 

With his fourth award, no other first baseman in Major League Baseball has more Gold Glove Awards than Hosmer does.

He tied Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez with Tuesday's award. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.