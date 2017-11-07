New numbers on Jackson County opioid prescriptions released

Numbers from a new program that tracks opioid prescriptions are promising.

But only after the first four months, people who run the program in Jackson County are optimistic but cautious.

In Kansas City, a new program revealed its first numbers on Tuesday. In Kansas City, six opioid prescriptions are written for every 10 people. In Independence, it's eight and a half for every 10 people.

“We don’t want to say things are better than we thought they were or worse than we thought they were," said Teesha Miller, the director of the drug monitoring program. "We want to give the data time to develop.”

Miller says there is still along way to go before all the questions about addiction and prescription are answered.

The curators of the prescription tracking program are waiting to see the numbers at the end of the year.

