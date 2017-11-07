Kansas City family seeks answers after loved one shot while walking home from work

It was just after midnight Sunday when Jomond Williams left the Wendy's on U.S. Highway 40 at Blue Ridge Cutoff. But he only made it to Manchester Trafficway before he was shot several times. (Submitted)

A local family is desperate for answers after their loved one was gunned down in the street while walking home from work.

It was just after midnight Sunday when Jomond Williams left the Wendy's on U.S. Highway 40 at Blue Ridge Cutoff. But he only made it to Manchester Trafficway before he was shot several times.

It's about a two-mile walk from the Wendy's to the inn where Williams was staying. And he never made it. He's now clinging to life in the ICU.

"It's heartbreaking to see him like this, said Ramona Harris who is at the hospital constantly watching over her brother who had his third surgery Tuesday.

Williams was shot at least five times.

"Twice in the back which pierced the kidney, once in the buttocks, in the stomach area," Harris said.

Harris is upset she couldn't be by his side right away. Police told her he didn't have any identification on him when they found him so they had trouble finding his family.

"It still hurts, ya know? My baby brother's laying up there and I'm supposed to be the big sister. I'm supposed to be there to protect him. But i didn't know," she said.

Intubated and heavily sedated, Williams managed to write Harris' name and number on a piece of paper along with some clues about what happened to him.

Blue Honda ... two guys...

As they try to piece together what happened, Harris is just praying he recovers.

"Here we are. So, we are hoping everything improves to the best, but he has a long way, a long way," Harris said.

Williams family is desperate for information. If you know anything, contact police.

