Independence nursing facility evacuated due to bomb threat

An Independence nursing facility was evacuated due to a bomb threat on Tuesday.

As many as 150 senior citizens were evacuated from Carmel Hills Healthcare and Rehabilitation due to the threat.

They are being moved to other facilities while police investigate.

The credibility of the threat is unknown at this time.

Accessible busses/non-emergency medical transport are arriving to take residents to other facilities.

More > https://t.co/W7eiBOqGuF pic.twitter.com/9L8O3c5s54 — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) November 7, 2017

