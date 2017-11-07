Independence nursing facility evacuated due to bomb threat - KCTV5

Independence nursing facility evacuated due to bomb threat

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Nathan Vickers, Multimedia Journalist
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

An Independence nursing facility was evacuated due to a bomb threat on Tuesday. 

As many as 150 senior citizens were evacuated from Carmel Hills Healthcare and Rehabilitation due to the threat.

They are being moved to other facilities while police investigate. 

The credibility of the threat is unknown at this time. 

