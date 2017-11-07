Report of possible active shooter in Overland Park unfounded, police say

Officers were called about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday to 135th Street and Metcalf Avenue. (Submitted)

Overland Park police say the report of a possible active shooter was unfounded.

Officers were called about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday to 135th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Schools in the area went on a soft lockdown out of an abundance of caution, police said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

KCTV5 News has a crew on the scene to gather more details.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.