Interactive map shows how dangerous drivers are around your child's school

A new study finds 88-percent of drivers are using cell phones behind the wheel.

Even scarier is that one in three people engage in unsafe driving behaviors in school zones.

Parents, there’s a new tool so you can find out just how safe the roads are around your neighborhood schools.

The group Zendrive analyzed cell phone data of almost 4 million drivers cruising near school zones and gave them safety report cards. The grading system goes from A+ to F.

Kansas got a C+. Missouri got a C. But it doesn’t just stop there.

"We put all this information into a very powerful map where you can search by name any one of the 75,000 schools that we collected," said Jonathon Matus, the CEO of Zendrive.

Johnson County’s grade is a D-. Here are some of the most dangerous there:

Overland Trail Elementary and middle schools earned an F.

Canterbury Preparatory School also failed.

Olathe South High School pulled a D-.

In general, the urbaner the county, the riskier the school roads. The study found the afternoon pick-up peak of 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. is the most dangerous time.

On the Missouri side, Jackson County got graded a C-.

Here are some of the most dangerous there:

Glad Tidings - Assembly of God Christian Academy failed.

Belmont Montessori Schools and Hawthorn Hill Elementary School both came in with a D-

Organizers of the study hope parents take any failing grades to their local school boards and law enforcement.

"It's their duty to keep our kids safe. And now we can give them a scorecard and keep them accountable and help them focus the resources to areas that really need that attention," Matus said.

In Cass County, Belton High School got an A and so did Mill Creek Elementary School.

You can see what grade your school made by checking out the interactive map here.

