Kansas City man charged with murder after man found beaten to death in alley

A Kansas City man has been charged with murder after a man was found beaten to death in an alley.

Joseph Parker, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action for his role in the death of Lovell Smith, whose body was found in an alley in northeast Kansas City.

According to court records, surveillance video of the alley where the victim was found depicted a silver vehicle entering the alley. It also shows the suspect walking in the area carrying a pry bar, believed to be the instrument he used to strike the victim. He is seen wiping it off in the grass.

A short time later, Parker was arrested soon after the murder on outstanding warrants. When he was arrested, he asked the officer, "This is over an argument ain't it?"

Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000.

