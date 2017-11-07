Lee's Summit woman scammed while selling car

The good news: Jessica O’Donnell sold her car. The bad news: It was all a hoax. (KCTV5)

What caught the attention of KCTV5’s investigative team is that O’Donnell did everything right. She verified funds and used secured legal documents. But, she was still scammed, and, even worse, everyone from the police, the bank and insurance company said, “Tough luck.”

O’Donnell is a new mom who decided her Range Rover no longer worked well for her family. The cargo space was a bit too small, and she decided to post it on Craigslist.

“Everything that was transpiring seemed legit. He offered to pay off balance of loan directly to the lender so I wasn't concerned I would get a bad check," she said.

O’Donnell says she tried to do everything the correct way. She didn’t release the title or sign any paperwork until she verified with Wells Fargo that the funds had actually cleared.

“Is there anyway check could come back? I was told no, everything was verified. So the loan was paid off and the account closed," O’Donnell said.

The next week she got a phone call from Wells Fargo that the check had insufficient funds and she was stuck with the bill.

O’Donnell’s car was in Chicago, so she filed a report with the Lee’s Summit Police Department.

Chicago police found the Range Rover, but the driver produced a title, so police wouldn’t seize the car. The car was then resold to a person in Indiana, and that person didn’t do anything wrong, so police said they would not pursue it.

It’s now fraud, not theft and that becomes very important.

O’Donnell says Wells Fargo wouldn’t share any transaction information with her because that was someone else’s private financial information and the crook just got away.

But, O’Donnell questioned why she was the one paying when Wells Fargo gave her bad information.

“It's been extremely frustrating,” O’Donnell said. “I'm still making a car payment to Wells Fargo, because I don't want it to affect my credit.”

When she spoke to KCTV5, O’Donnell was still paying $700 per month for a car she no longer had.

Wells Fargo’s response was fraud is your problem, and American Family Insurance claimed O’Donnell no longer had coverage on the car because she sold it.

“I'm extremely frustrated. I don't feel laws out there to protect me are working,” O’Donnell added. “I feel like I followed all the steps I needed to follow. and I'm being told kind of too bad nothing we can do.”

KCTV5 felt that didn’t make a whole of sense. So, we contacted both companies letting them know we were doing a report on the situation.

American Family investigated further and decided to cover O’Donnell’s claim. But O’Donnell’s real issue was with her bank.

“Wells Fargo, absolutely, Wells Fargo. I trusted information they provided me,” O’Donnell said.

Wells Fargo issued the following response:

“We are sorry the information we provided Ms. O’Donnell was not accurate. We will work with Ms. O’Donnell to make things right.”

O’Donnell later received a phone call. Wells Fargo is no longer sticking her with the bill. Her balance is gone and she will be refunded the two payments she made.

Both companies have reimbursed O’Donnell and her insurance rates will not be raised.

