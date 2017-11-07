Brett Anthony joined KCTV5 in October 2017.
Prior to joining the KCTV5 family, Brett spent four years in Tulsa, OK. You may also remember him from more than a decade of weather forecasting for another television station in Kansas City.
Brett, a two time regional Emmy award winner, says the time in Oklahoma has sharpened his severe weather forecasting and tracking skills.
He has a meteorology degree from Western Kentucky University located in Bowling Green. He also has a radio/television degree from Southern Illinois University.
Brett and his wife, Sherri, have been married for more than 26 years. They have two sons, Seth and Aaron.
The newest member of the family is their cat, Twister, who joins Mr. Whiskers and Lucy, both rescue pets from Wayside Waifs.
Brett has finished nine marathons. His recent finish came at the TCS New York City Marathon in November 2017.
"I am super-thrilled to be back in Kansas City and looking forward to connecting and reconnecting with Kansas City friends and cheering on the Royals and Chiefs," he said.
