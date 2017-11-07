Smoke forces students, staff to evacuate at Oakwood Manor Elementary

Gladstone Public Safety says smoke was found but no fire. (KCTV5)

Students and staff at Oakwood Manor Elementary School were forced to evacuate on Tuesday after smoke was seen inside the building.

Gladstone Public Safety says smoke was found but no fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters are investigating the smoke.

Oakwood Manor Elementary School is in the North Kansas City School District and is located at 5900 N Flora Avenue.

