WATCH: House destroyed by flames near Leeton, MO

A house in eastern Johnson County, KS, is being ruled a total loss after it was engulfed in flames on Monday.

The fire broke out before 8:21 p.m. at a house on SE Missouri Route 2 approximately two miles west of Leeton, MO and just east of the junction with Missouri 13 Highway.

A passerby reported the fire.

When fire crews arrived, flames had fully engulfed the home.

Officials say the homeowner was not home when the fire broke out.

Crews battled a strong wind during the firefight and a nearby outbuilding caught fire as a result.The second fire was extinguished quickly.

Several area fire crews assisted with the fire.

The Johnson County Fire Protection District used approximately 35,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

