DNA tests for dogs put to the test

In recent years, Americans have become increasingly fascinated with studying DNA to get a better understanding of where they come from.

Now, that fascination is extending to our pets.

Mail-order companies, like Orivet International in New Jersey, offer a full-scale DNA test if you want to learn your pet's breed and heritage and any inherent risk of diseases and behavioral tendencies.

KCTV5 News offered a test to a local family who adopted a puppy from the Kansas City Pet Project. They love their new family member but were always curious about the breed.

The in-home test was fairly straightforward, with three nylon bristle brushes that are to swirl against the dog's inner cheek for 15 seconds each.

Their guesses ranged from Maltese to poodle to Shih Tzu. However, they were all wrong. The Orivet test showed a predominant Chihuahua and Pomeranian mix.

Much of this is obviously more for curiosity than much else. But, you know that this in-home breed identification will run you $75 and more if you also want to test for inheritable diseases.

