New app gives Harrisonville parents peace of mind while kids are on the bus

Many parents wait with their children at the bus stop and experts say it's natural to worry as they leave and get on the school bus.

But now, a new app is giving parents peace of mind.

The app is called the Durham Bus Tracker and now allows parents in Harrisonville, MO to monitor their child’s bus location.

The idea behind the app is to provide parents and guardians with a greater sense of comfort about their student’s transportation.

Parents using the app will have to input their child’s information but once they have they will be able to look at a map that will show any stop the bus makes and see where buses are when they are running late.

The new app is free to use for both the school district and parents.

