Traffic stop turns into officer-involved shooting near 13th, Has - KCTV5

Traffic stop turns into officer-involved shooting near 13th, Haskell in KCK

Posted: Updated:
It happened at about 7:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Haskell Avenue. (KCTV5) It happened at about 7:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Haskell Avenue. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City, KS are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left multiple people hurt on Monday.

It happened at about 7:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Haskell Avenue.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area that was connected to an investigation. During the stop, an officer fired their weapon and multiple suspects were injured.

KCK police chief Terry Zeigler says "suspects have minor injuries" following the shooting. 

No officers were hurt. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.