Traffic stop turns into officer-involved shooting near 13th, Haskell in KCK

Police in Kansas City, KS are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left multiple people hurt on Monday.

It happened at about 7:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Haskell Avenue.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area that was connected to an investigation. During the stop, an officer fired their weapon and multiple suspects were injured.

KCK police chief Terry Zeigler says "suspects have minor injuries" following the shooting.

We are working an officer involved shooting at 13th & Haskell. Officers are not injured and suspects have minor injuries. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) November 7, 2017

No officers were hurt.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

