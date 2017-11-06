Police investigate officer-involved shooting near 13th, Haskell in Kansas City, KS

It happened at about 7:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Haskell Avenue. (KCTV5)

Authorities are investigating after multiple officers fired shots during a traffic stop in Kansas City, KS.

It happened about 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Haskell Avenue.

Officer Cameron Morgan said that the shooting happened when a vehicle was stopped during a multi-agency investigation into what he described as "violent crime."

Multiple suspects were taken to a hospital with minor injuries and that at least one was shot. No officers were injured.

Morgan says officers from multiple agencies fired their weapons. Police didn't say what officers were investigating, what led up to the shooting or how many suspects were hurt.

Morgan says a police chase involving a different vehicle is believed to be related to the shooting. Morgan says the chase happened after the shooting, but he had no details.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

