Officer-involved shooting reported in KCK - KCTV5

Officer-involved shooting reported in KCK

Posted: Updated:
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City, KS are working an officer-involved shooting at 13th and Haskell. 

KCK police chief Terry Zeigler says "suspects have minor injuries" following the shooting. 

No officer was injured. 

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.