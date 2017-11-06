Officer-involved shooting reported in KCK

Police in Kansas City, KS are working an officer-involved shooting at 13th and Haskell. KCK police chief Terry Zeigler says "suspects have minor injuries" following the shooting. We are working an officer involved shooting at 13th & Haskell. Officers are not injured and suspects have minor injuries. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) November 7, 2017 No officer was injured. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith ...

More >