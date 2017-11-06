2 displaced following fire in Kansas City on East 27th, Walrond

Firefighters responded to a fire at a home on the northeast corner of East 27th Street and Walrond Avenue.

The fire call came out around 6:57 p.m. on Monday evening.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, fire was showing from the second floor of the two story house.

It was under control by 7:14 p.m.

The American Red Cross has been called out to assist two adults who were displaced by the fire.

