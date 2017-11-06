2 displaced following fire in Kansas City on East 27th, Walrond - KCTV5

2 displaced following fire in Kansas City on East 27th, Walrond

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Firefighters responded to a fire at a home on the northeast corner of East 27th Street and Walrond Avenue. 

The fire call came out around 6:57 p.m. on Monday evening. 

When firefighters arrived on the scene, fire was showing from the second floor of the two story house.

It was under control by 7:14 p.m. 

The American Red Cross has been called out to assist two adults who were displaced by the fire. 

