Crime and punishment: Michigan police department spoils 'Stranger Things 2' for criminals

There are numerous reasons out there to avoid committing a crime. 

If you're a fan of the show Stranger Things, one Michigan police department is giving you one extra reason to avoid doing hard time. 

“We've taped Stranger Things spoilers all over the walls of our jail this week. Some extra motivation for you to not end up there,” the East Lansing Police Department tweeted. 

While on the streaming service Netflix, it's estimated that 15.8 million people watched the premier of the show, according to Nielsen. 

