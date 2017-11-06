Deer-related crashes up in Douglas County

Over the past two and a half weeks, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they've responded to at least 40 deer related crashes.

The increases have occurred during deer mating season.

“We have responded to approximately three to four car-deer related accidents in a 24 hour period each day, so that does add up," said Douglas County Sheriff's sergeant Kristen Channel.

She says that number is higher this time of year compared to others.

Dusk, dawn and overnight hours are the most popular times for deer sightings.

