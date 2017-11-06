How should I talk to my children following tragedy? Local expert chimes in

After horrific events like last Sunday's church shooting in Texas, many parents wonder how to talk about violence with children or if they should even bring it up at all.

Experts recommend parents to pay attention to their own child because they know them best.

They say for the most part, children focus on themselves and they're not necessarily picking up on things their parents are watching on the news.

In the wake of the shooting in Texas or any other similar event, experts say if your child brings it up, by all means, talk about it - ask them how they're feeling and reassure them.

Let them know they can always talk to family. But if they haven't brought it up, it doesn't mean you need to tell them about it.

Experts say let the children take the lead.

"With kids you start where they are - and you start with questions," said Janine Hron from St. Luke's Crittenton Children's Center. "What are you hearing, did anyone mention it and if they say no, then no."

