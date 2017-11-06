Greenwood named safest city in Missouri, according to FBI data

It's Greenwood, a small city of just 5,200 people southeast of Lee's Summit. (Ashley Arnold/KCTV5 News)

The safest city in Missouri is right here in the metro, according to FBI data.

It's Greenwood, a small city of just 5,200 people southeast of Lee's Summit.

For the past three years, Greenwood has been in the top five for safest cities in the state. According to their police chief, it's all about being proactive instead of reactive in their approach to safety.

"I do feel safe here and only surprised because I hadn't heard it yet, but really not surprised to learn that," said Marlana Wilburn.

According to SafeWise, the city is now the safest in Missouri. That means they have the lowest number of reported violent crime and property crimes per 1,000 people based on data from the FBI.

According to Police Chief Greg Hallgrimson, they plan to keep it that way with a combination of approaches through little things like door hangers to let people know they’re putting themselves at risk.

"We notify the homeowners by hanging this on the door, and it'll show what the concern is that we noticed," Hallgrimson said.

It is all in an effort to make sure the officers know the ins and outs of where they’re patrolling.

"The officers are required to do foot patrol every shift. Usually, they'll do a three- or four-block area. I know that that helps," Hallgrimson said.

They are also making sure the interactions between police and the community are positive.

"We have a lot of officers here that if they see a group of kids playing basketball, they'll stop, get out and play,"Hallgrimson said.

Residents say those interactions go far.

"Having them here, knowing that they’re there it helps me to know if something does happen there’s most likely a police officer on the corner that I can find," Wilburn said.

Five cities in our area were part of the top 20 safest, according to SafeWise.

Smithville was eighth followed by Kearney at ninth. Pleasant Valley was 10th, and Pleasant Hill was 13th.

The safest city in Kansas in 2016 was Prairie Village, but it's fallen in the ranks this year. It is now the third safest city.

Bel Aire, which is near Wichita, came in first. Wamego, which is east of Manhattan, was second.

