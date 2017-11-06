Gun found at Raytown High School, police say - KCTV5

Gun found at Raytown High School, police say

RAYTOWN, MO

Police say a gun was discovered at Raytown High School on Monday afternoon. 

Raytown officers were called out to the school around 1 p.m. 

School administrators told police the gun was secured, along with the student. 

The gun was taken into evidence by police and the student was released. 

The Jackson County Family Court will take up the case and consider charges. 

