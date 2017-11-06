Police: Owner of racist graffiti-covered car found near Kansas State admits he did it

The Riley County Police Department says the owner of a Manhattan vehicle that was tagged with racist graffiti admitted to police that he did it to his own car.

In an update from police, investigators say Dauntarius Williams, 21, admitted to investigators he was responsible for the acts.

The vehicle was found near Kansas State University last week.

Police say Williams was remorseful and regretted his actions.

“I would like to deeply apologize to the community," Williams said in a statement. "The whole situation got out of hand when it shouldn’t have even started. It was just a Halloween prank that got out of hand. I wish I could go back to that night but I can’t. I just want to apologize from the bottom of my heart for the pain and news I have brought you all."

The FBI had gotten involved in the case.

Police say Williams will not be charged.

Full statement:

