911 and cellphones: The disconnect to find your location in an emergency

Italian authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of death of 26 teenage girls whose bodies were recovered in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday.More >
The Riley County Police Department says the owner of a Manhattan vehicle that was tagged with racist graffiti admitted to police that he did it to his own car.More >
Major League Baseball free agency officially opens up Monday at 4:00, and the 2017-18 offseason figures to have major implications on the future of the Kansas City Royals.More >
Federal investigators have determined that a fire last week at a Kansas restaurant run by a Middle Eastern family was intentionally set.More >
Sam's Club has revealed their latest holiday treat -- a huge cinnamon roll the size of a cake.More >
The Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders played one of the best games of the 2017 season.More >
Camelot is a fictional place. It was a castle where King Arthur held court. However, an eccentric man created his own Camelot in Kansas City, and you can buy it for $7.8 million.More >
A 37-year-old woman has died after hitting a deer, which led to a rollover accident.More >
