91-year-old Excelsior Springs man found after Silver Advisory issued

Williams is described as being 5-foot 8-inches tall, weighing 179 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. (Clay County Sheriff)

The Clay County Sheriff's Department has canceled an Endangered Silver Advisory after a missing 91-year-old man from Excelsior Springs was found on Monday.

David Williams, was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, in the 24800 block of Gabe Travis Circle.

Authorities say Williams was found before 10:40 a.m. and has been returned home safely. They say he was uninjured.

The sheriff's office said Williams originally left his home after a verbal disturbance with his wife.

Williams is hard of hearing, has trouble seeing at night, has shown signs of dementia and Alzheimer's and does not have a cell phone.

