Hispanic community breaks ground on one-stop shop for entrepreneurs

A new opportunity for business growth is breaking ground in the metro on Monday.

Right now, the building at 2720 Jarboe Street sits empty, nearly abandoned.

But, by November of 2018, the Hispanic Economic Development Corporation says it will be alive again.

The corporation recently got a $1.6 million grant from the department of commerce.

With that money, they plan to put in five commercial kitchens, office space and lecture halls. The goal is to make the building a one-stop shop for those who want to start a business but may not have the funds to do so.

“From anything, from helping them grow, from an ideation stage to writing a business plan to understanding financials, their marketing, market strategy as well as launching their business,” said Pedro Zamora of the Hispanic Economic Development Corporation.

The corporation says the location is strategic as it is near bus stops the state line. Officials say they want people from both Kansas and Missouri to access the building.

The one-stop shop is expected to open at least 90 small businesses around the metro.

