Water main break closes streets on the Plaza

Repair crews will continue work on a water main break causing problems on the Country Club Plaza.

The break happened on Sunday afternoon at the intersection of 47th Street and Broadway Boulevard.

Officials say the break involved an eight-inch main.

On Sunday, all eastbound lanes of 47th Street were closed as crews ripped a hold int the road to reach the main. All but one lane, and the sidewalk, has reopened.

