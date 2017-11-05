Cowboys Twitter attempts, fails at Wizard of Oz joke following win

Were it not for a local resident who confronted the gunman, the deadliest shooting in Texas history could have claimed even more lives.More >
Were it not for a local resident who confronted the gunman, the deadliest shooting in Texas history could have claimed even more lives.More >
A 37-year-old woman has died after hitting a deer, which led to a rollover accident.More >
A 37-year-old woman has died after hitting a deer, which led to a rollover accident.More >
The Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders played one of the best games of the 2017 season.More >
The Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders played one of the best games of the 2017 season.More >
Police are investigating a videotaped altercation where an apparently intoxicated University of Miami football fan slaps an officer, who then punches her in the head.More >
Police are investigating a videotaped altercation where an apparently intoxicated University of Miami football fan slaps an officer, who then punches her in the head.More >
With little time to spare, a St. Peters teenager gets a second chance at life, and now her parents have a warning for all families about a potentially deadly medical condition, and a simple step everyone can take to help save lives.More >
With little time to spare, a St. Peters teenager gets a second chance at life, and now her parents have a warning for all families about a potentially deadly medical condition, and a simple step everyone can take to help save lives.More >
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to four years in prison for sending prostitutes to strip on his neighbor's front porch dozens of times over a three-year period.More >
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to four years in prison for sending prostitutes to strip on his neighbor's front porch dozens of times over a three-year period.More >
Tapings for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" have been canceled all this week following the death of the talk show host's mother.More >
Tapings for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" have been canceled all this week following the death of the talk show host's mother.More >
President Donald Trump said Monday that he believes the Texas church shooting was caused by a "mental health problem," not an issue with gun laws in the United States.More >
President Donald Trump said Monday that he believes the Texas church shooting was caused by a "mental health problem," not an issue with gun laws in the United States.More >
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >