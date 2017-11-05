Cowboys Twitter attempts, fails at Wizard of Oz joke following w - KCTV5

Cowboys Twitter attempts, fails at Wizard of Oz joke following win

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

If you're from Kansas, you've heard the Wizard of Oz "no longer in Kansas" line way too many times. 

The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account tried the same job.

Except the Kansas City Chiefs don't exactly play in Kansas. 

The Cowboys tweeted out "Not in Kansas anymore. Dallas Cowboys win it at home" shortly after the team's 28-17 victory on Sunday afternoon. 

While the tweet has since been deleted, the official account for Kansas City made note of the error: 

