Victim of hit-and-run in Kansas City: It's about 'human decent'

Police are trying to find a driver who hit a pedestrian then left the scene.

Officers went Ward Parkway just east of Pennsylvania about 5:30 p.m. last Monday on a call that said a pedestrian had been involved in a hit-and-run.

When officers arrived, they found the victim who had been hit by the vehicle that left the scene.

It was 5:20 p.m. on last Monday when Sarah Hanson crossed from Brush Creek north to the restaurants. She was hit, thrown into parked cars.

"I pretty much shattered my wrist," Hanson said. "There's no way he didn't know he hit me."

Hanson now has a metal plate and seven screws on her wrist, which will stay for the rest of her life.

She has two little ones she needs help caring for now, because she can’t pick them up.

What bothers Hanson the most about the crime was the fact the suspect left.

“It’s not about money," she said. "It’s more about human decency. I would like this guy to look me in the eye and apologize. I think that I’m owed that.”

The driver is described as a middle-aged white man driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Anderson at 816-482-8171 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

