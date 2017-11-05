Police looking for driver involved in hit and run on Ward Parkwa - KCTV5

Police looking for driver involved in hit and run on Ward Parkway

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are trying to find a driver who hit a pedestrian then left the scene.

On Monday at 5:21 p.m., officers went Ward Parkway just east of Pennsylvania on a call that said a pedestrian had been involved in a hit and run. 

When officers arrived, they found the victim who had been hit by the vehicle that left the scene. 

The victim, a woman, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. 

The driver is described as a middle-aged white man driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Anderson at 816-482-8171 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

