37-year-old dies in rollover crash after hitting deer on I-470

37-year-old dies in rollover crash after hitting deer on I-470

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -

A 37-year-old woman has died after hitting a deer, which led to a rollover accident. 

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Sunday on Interstate 470 at Colbern Road. 

The woman hit a deer that was in the road, then her 2005 Honda Accord began to skid. 

The car went off the road, hit a guardrail twice, and rolled over. 

The woman was thrown from the vehicle when it rolled over. 

She was pronounced dead at a local hospital. 

She was not wearing her seatbelt. 

No one else was involved in the crash. 

