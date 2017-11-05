37-year-old dies in rollover crash after hitting deer on I-470

A 37-year-old woman has died after hitting a deer, which led to a rollover accident.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Sunday on Interstate 470 at Colbern Road.

The woman hit a deer that was in the road, then her 2005 Honda Accord began to skid.

The car went off the road, hit a guardrail twice, and rolled over.

The woman was thrown from the vehicle when it rolled over.

She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

She was not wearing her seatbelt.

No one else was involved in the crash.

