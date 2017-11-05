Local church creates memorial for those impacted by HIV, AIDS

Sunday’s church service at Trinity United Methodist had a special focus: “Responding to the legacy of people living with AIDS.”

For Karen Mitchell, it was an opportunity to support people dealing with HIV and AIDS like her brother Gary.

“My brother actually died of AIDS about 30 years ago,” she said.

She’s wasn’t the only one at her church who has lost a loved one to the disease. Two other women KCTV5 News spoke with also lost their brothers.

“I remember when he first told us he was HIV positive,” Marsha Smith said. “I just felt a sense of dread.”

“I knew I needed to be involved with him and help the best I could,” said Sally Schwab.

Steve Christy’s son died when he was just 19 years old.

“He was so young, you know?” he said. “He wasn't... supposed to die.”

Inspired by its members who have been impacted by HIV and AIDS, the church is making a statement with a memorial.

It’s more than a plaque for this community. It’s a reminder of the AIDS epidemic and the people who were shunned and condemned for so long. It also celebrates those who stepped in to help.

“It's there to remind people for the future generations, if something like this comes up again,” Mitchell said. “There's a need to respond, a Biblical mandate to respond to those with human need. If it affects one person, it affects all and we need to be reminded of that. And, that's what that memorial is about.”

