Witnesses say several people shot at church in Sutherland Spring - KCTV5

Witnesses say several people shot at church in Sutherland Springs, Texas

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
(Via KENS) (Via KENS)
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX (KENS) -

The Wilson County News is reporting that the man who allegedly walked into a Sutherland Springs church Sunday morning and shot several people has been taken down by police.

Sheriff Joe Tackitt confirmed with the Wilson County News that there have been 'multiple casualties and fatalities'.

Several witnesses contacted KENS 5 about police presence and emergency crews responding to shots fired at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, just east of San Antonio.

A witness at the scene reported a 2-year-old was also shot.

KENS 5 has a crew in route to the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

© 2017 KENS-TV (CBS Affiliate)

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.