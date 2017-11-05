KCK police investigating homicide that left man dead in street - KCTV5

KCK police investigating homicide that left man dead in street

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
File photo. (AP) File photo. (AP)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating after a man was fatally shot and found dead in the street. 

The shooting happened on Sunday at about 4:34 a.m.

KCK officers went to the 2600 block of North 21 after receiving a nonspecific call.

When they arrived, they found a man in his mid-20s in the street who had died from apparent gunshot wounds. 

The victim has not been identified yet. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.