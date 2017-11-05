KCK police investigating homicide that left man dead in street

Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating after a man was fatally shot and found dead in the street.

The shooting happened on Sunday at about 4:34 a.m.

KCK officers went to the 2600 block of North 21 after receiving a nonspecific call.

When they arrived, they found a man in his mid-20s in the street who had died from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim has not been identified yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

