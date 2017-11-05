Man is critically injured in shooting at Highway 40, Manchester

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the area of Highway 40 and Manchester Avenue.

The shooting happened at about 2:36 a.m. on Sunday.

The victim told police that he was walking down Highway 40 from Wendy's toward a motel when a car pulled up and two suspects got out, shooting him.

They were last seen driving west on Highway 40.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No other information is available at this time.

