Man is critically injured in shooting at Highway 40, Manchester

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the area of Highway 40 and Manchester Avenue. 

The shooting happened at about 2:36 a.m. on Sunday. 

The victim told police that he was walking down Highway 40 from Wendy's toward a motel when a car pulled up and two suspects got out, shooting him. 

They were last seen driving west on Highway 40. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. 

No other information is available at this time. 

