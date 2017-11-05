Overland Park police take man into custody for aggravated assault

A man has been taken into custody for aggravated assault after shooting a gun in Overland Park.

Officers received the firearms complaint around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived in the 9600 block of Outlook, they saw a man shooting a gun.

Officers talked to the man and noticed bullet holes in and around the residence.

The man was taken into custody and police are not looking for any other suspects.

No other information is available at this time.

