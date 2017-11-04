Two stabbed in south KCMO

One man is in life-threatening condition and a woman has serious injuries after being stabbed.

At about 8:30 p.m., police were called to the 2900 block of E. 95th St. on a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers located a male and female who had been stabbed by a man in the 9200 block of Chestnut.

A suspect has been taken into custody.

