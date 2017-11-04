Two stabbed in south KCMO - KCTV5

Two stabbed in south KCMO

Posted: Updated:
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Connect
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

One man is in life-threatening condition and a woman has serious injuries after being stabbed.

At about 8:30 p.m., police were called to the 2900 block of E. 95th St. on a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers located a male and female who had been stabbed by a man in the 9200 block of Chestnut.

A suspect has been taken into custody.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.