14-year-old fatally shot in Moberly, Missouri

A 14-year-old has been fatally shot in Moberly, Missouri.

On Saturday just before 2 p.m., officers went to 900 block of Franklin Street on a call that said someone had died.

When officers arrived, they found a14-year-old in a bedroom who appeared to have been fatally shot.

The investigation is ongoing.

At this time, foul play is not suspected.

